We All Shine On: SB Poets Respond to “Heavenly Bodies”
April 10, 2014 from 6:00pm
In this reading, Santa Barbara poets respond to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Heavenly Bodies exhibit. Coordinated by David Starkey, readers include Ron Alexander, Gudrun Bortman, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Perie Longo, Christine Penko, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Peg Quinn, and Paul Willis.
Reading in the McCormick Gallery.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 10, 2014 6:00pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://sbpoetry.net/wp/event/celestial-verses-sb-poets-respond/