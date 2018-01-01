Calendar » We The Folk at SOHO

June 15, 2015 from 6:30 for dinner, 8:00 for Music - 10:30

We The Folk is an award-­winning California future-­folk band out of UCLA featuring singer-­songwriter and guitarist David Villafaña, violinist-­composer Gabriel Wheaton, accordionist David Childs and upright bass player Sean O'Hara.



Their irresistible, rhythmic Euro-­gypsy-­Latin style blends ancestries and world folk influences from South and Central America to Spain, France, Ireland and Eastern Europe, infusing originals and unique versions of familiar pop songs in innovative ways.



We The Folk was recently featured on NPRʹs Alt.Latino show, and has been played on KRCB, KRSH and KOWS. They are happily planning their second coastal tour to Northern California, and are making it their mission to make your hips move.



We The Folk is coming to Santa Barbara for a single night of buttery folky rockin' goodness! Come dance, come sing, come eat and drink—SOhO will accommodate.

Monday, June 15 @ 8pm, doors open at 6:30.

Tickets will be available for $10 at the door.

Dinner reservations ensure priority seats: call 962-7776 ext. 6 for reservations.

http://www.sohosb.com/event/858571-we-folk-santa-barbara/

https://www.facebook.com/sohorestaurantandmusicclub