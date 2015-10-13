Calendar » Weapons of the [Not So] Weak: Immigrant Mass Mobilization in the U.S. South Chris Zepeda-Millán

October 13, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lecture/UCSB Multicultural Center Lounge



Research shows that foreign-born Latinos are among those least likely to participate in political activism. Yet in Spring 2006, up to five million immigrants and allies took part in a historic national protest wave. Utilizing the case of Fort Myers, Florida, this presentation examines why and how anti-immigrant legislation can motivate unconventional protest participants to take action and utilize pre-existing community resources for mass mobilization. Dr. Zepeda-Millán is Professor of Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley.