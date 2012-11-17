Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:22 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Wearable Scrap Art! with Jason Summers

November 17, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wearable Scrap Art! with Jason Summers

Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
  • Starts: November 17, 2012 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
  • Sponsors: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
 
 
 