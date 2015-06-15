Calendar » Weary Blues: Poetry and Jazz from Langston Hughes

June 15, 2015 from 9:00am - 6:00pm

This exhibition, on display in the UCSB Arts Library Lobby through Aug. 31, was inspired by a recent multimedia presentation of The Langston Hughes Project / Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz at UCSB’s Multicultural Center, under the direction of Dr. Ron McCurdy. The performance brought Hughes’ epic poem “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz” to life as the poet originally intended: with jazz musical accompaniment. A CD recording of the performance is available in the Music Library.

The exhibition contains UCSB Library materials from the Music, Art, Black Studies, and Special Research Collections, as well as posters and fliers for The Langston Hughes Project from McCurdy’s personal collection. These materials showcase and honor Hughes’ lasting contributions to American culture.

Kyra Folk-Farber, Assistant Music Librarian and Evolving Workforce Resident at UCSB Library, curated the exhibition. The exhibition can be viewed during Arts Library hours.