March 10, 2017 from 12:30pm - 4:30pm

SBCC Career Skills Institute

This course teaches how to write HTML, understand HTML5, and turn a design created in Photoshop into a website in Dreamweaver and how to use jQuery to add interactivity to webpages. Fridays, 12:30–4:30pm, March 10 – April 7.

This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Web Designer Badge. This three-course process (Photoshop for Web Design, Responsive Web Design, Web Coding Fundamentals) provides key tools and techniques for web design.

Course number: MAT NC006 (CRN 63731)

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017

Time: 12:30pm - 4:30pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 3

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.