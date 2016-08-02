Calendar » “Weird Al” Yankovic

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC ANNOUNCES RETURN OF MANDATORY WORLD TOUR

The 76-city tour launches June 3 and includes a stop at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 23rd, 2016

Following his wildly successful 2015 tour, four-time Grammy-winning artist “Weird Al” Yankovic has announced the continuation of his Mandatory World Tour in 2016. The tour will make a stop at the Arlington Theatre on August 2 at 7:30 PM. Fanclub presale starts on Wednesday, February 24 at 10:00 AM local time at weirdal.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM.

According to Al: “I’ve decided to do the Mandatory World Tour for one more year, after learning that some people didn’t make it out to the show this last time around. Apparently, they don’t know the meaning of the word ‘mandatory’!!”

The tour follows Yankovic’s Grammy-winning Mandatory Fun, which was the first comedy album in over fifty years to hit #1 on the Billboard charts and the first comedy album in history to debut at the top spot.

TICKET PRICES $35.00 / $45.00 / $55.00 plus services charges