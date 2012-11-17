Calendar » Wellness Choices: The Good, the Bad, and the Passive

November 17, 2012 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Come spend some time with Aaron Gluck as he shares his experience of battling obesity and its health-related effects on his life. Aaron will focus on this last year as his health and life fell apart and he was forced to acknowledge and deal with the ramifications of years of poor choices. Aaron will be speaking from personal experience and is actively pursuing becoming a Holistic Wellness Coach, to better able to support and motivate others.