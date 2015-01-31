Calendar » Weriters Panel

January 31, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

“It Starts With the Script” brings together some of today’s most talented and innovative writing professionals as they discuss the process for giving life to film. In this panel, top writers converse about what it takes to write a script and their journey to the big screen. Hear some of the most gifted writers in Hollywood talk about the challenges in their craft.