Calendar » Wesley Anderegg Ceramics Trunk Show

May 1, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Lompoc-based artist Wesley Anderegg has always been a people watcher. His belief is that life and society are such that people cannot always say and do what they like. However, in the imaginary world in which his ceramic people live, they can. Anderegg’s unique works have been featured in 22 solo exhibitions in the past 26 years, and are included in a number of public collections, including the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Mint Museum of Craft and Design, and the Columbus Museum in Columbus, Georgia.

Museum Store