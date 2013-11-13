Calendar » Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders

November 13, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2769 or (805) 893-3535

Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders

Featuring Eugene Mirman

“A vaudeville night that combines music and literature, resulting in one of the finest nights of entertainment this city has to offer.” The New Yorker

Hosted by musician and novelist Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding) and comedian Eugene Mirman, Cabinet of Wonders features celebrated musicians, writers, raconteurs and comedians. Each show is a unique, witty and intimate compendium of brilliant musical performances, robust storytelling, engaging repartee and surprising collaborations that will make you laugh, think and sing along. Previous guests have included authors Rick Moody and Sarah Vowell; musicians from The Decemberists and R.E.M; and comedians John Hodgman and Janeane Garofalo. Stay tuned: Guests for the Santa Barbara show will be revealed soon.