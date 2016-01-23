Calendar » West African Song & Dance with Live Drumming

January 23, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

If you can talk, you can sing; if you can walk, you can dance! Children of all ages are invited to join Leida Tolentino and drummers for a lively experience of West African music and dance. We will learn children's songs and movements along with the language of the drums and other traditional instruments. Wear comfortable clothing, bring water, and expect to sweat and have a lot of fun!