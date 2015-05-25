Calendar » West Coast Chamber Orchestra - Bach By Candlelight

May 25, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

33rd Annual Bach By Candlelight Concert Will Feature the Coffee Cantata

Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts presents the 33rd Annual Bach By Candlelight Concert with the West Coast Chamber Orchestra and soloists conducted by Christopher Story VI and Dr. Michael Shasberger on Monday, May 25th at 8pm in the main sanctuary of Santa Barbara’s First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu Street, downtown. Tickets are $10-$25 and may be purchased by calling the Arlington Ticket Agency (805) 963-4408. Information: [email protected] or www.CieloPerformingArts.org