West Coast Symphony Orchestra American Salute: A Fourth of July Concert

July 4, 2016 from 5:00pm

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) and the West Coast Symphony Orchestra for a musical experience that includes songs of America with music by Morton Gould, John Philip Sousa, and patriotic and popular Broadway tunes. Christopher Story, VI and Dr. Michael Shasberger will conduct and Steve Amerson, “America’s Tenor,” will be a special guest. The event is held in cooperation with the Spirit of ’76 Foundation.

Date: Monday, July 4, 2016

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: FREE

Visit www.pcvf.org for more information or call (805) 259-4394.