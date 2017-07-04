Calendar » West Coast Symphony Orchestra American Salute: A Fourth of July Concert

July 4, 2017 from 5:00pm

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) and the West Coast Symphony Orchestra featuring Steve Amerson “America’s Tenor” under the direction of Dr. Michael Shasberger and Christopher Story, VI for a musical experience that includes songs of America with music by John Philip Sousa, Henry Mancini and patriotic and popular Broadway tunes.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to this free event.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: FREE

Visit www.pcvf.org for more information or call (805) 259-4394.