Western Hoedown at Santa Barbara Carriage Museum
Howdy Y'all!
Round up yer boots and grab yer pardner! No pardner, no problem, you'll find one here. It's time for a night in theWild West!
Santa Barbara Matchmaking and Santa Barbara Carriage Museum are hosting a western style event. Bring yer home made dish, put on yer best bib and tucker, learn a country dance and rope yerself a cowboy or cowgirl.
Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
You will get:
- One Free Drink,
- Tasty Vittles,
- Western Dance Lesson,
- Entertainment,
- Great prizes and the opportunity to have a hog-killin' time, make new friends,and who knows what else!
"Best Dish" Contest:
Bring yer A-game food dish that might win you a prize and maybe the love of yer life! After all, love can happen through the stomach :)
"Best Costume" Contest:
It's time to make yer cowboy/cowgirl's dream come true! Dress up western style and it just might bring you a surprising prize!
"Boot Scootin' Boogie" Dance Contest:
Have a hankerin' to learn how to country dance? Our Ace-High instructor will set yer two left feet right, you'll be swingin' yer pardner in no time.
Buy yer ticket, saddle up and let's ride!
Hosted by:
Lisa Darsonval-Amador, Owner
Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum
- Starts: November 21, 2015 6:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
- Location: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum 129 Castillo St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://westernhoedown.nightout.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum