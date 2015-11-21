Calendar » Western Hoedown at Santa Barbara Carriage Museum

November 21, 2015 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Howdy Y'all!

Round up yer boots and grab yer pardner! No pardner, no problem, you'll find one here. It's time for a night in theWild West!

Santa Barbara Matchmaking and Santa Barbara Carriage Museum are hosting a western style event. Bring yer home made dish, put on yer best bib and tucker, learn a country dance and rope yerself a cowboy or cowgirl.

Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

You will get:

- One Free Drink,

- Tasty Vittles,

- Western Dance Lesson,

- Entertainment,

- Great prizes and the opportunity to have a hog-killin' time, make new friends,and who knows what else!

"Best Dish" Contest:

Bring yer A-game food dish that might win you a prize and maybe the love of yer life! After all, love can happen through the stomach :)

"Best Costume" Contest:

It's time to make yer cowboy/cowgirl's dream come true! Dress up western style and it just might bring you a surprising prize!

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" Dance Contest:

Have a hankerin' to learn how to country dance? Our Ace-High instructor will set yer two left feet right, you'll be swingin' yer pardner in no time.

Buy yer ticket, saddle up and let's ride!

Hosted by:

Lisa Darsonval-Amador, Owner

Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC