Westmont Chamber Singers

November 1, 2018 from 6:30 pm - 7 pm

The Westmont Chamber Singers, a select ensemble of eleven singers from Westmont College under the direction of Dr. Grey Brothers, will sing a cappella music composed from the late Renaissance through the current century in the Museum Galleries. The program will include selections by sixteenth-century German composer Hans Leo Hassler, early American composer William Billings, and recent compositions by South Coast Composer Craig Phillips, Brazilian composer Daniel R. Afonso, Jr., and eminent American composer Libby Larsen. Seating is informal and limited.