Calendar » Westmont Choral Masterworks Concert

March 6, 2015 from 7:00 pm

The Westmont Choral Masterworks Concert features two great works of the classic period, one from the mind of a 13-year-old genius and the other the crowning work of an old master, on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu St. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, cost $10 general admission, all students are free.

The young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote “Te Deum in C” after his first Italian tour. “This work shows his mastery of the lyric style of the Italian masters,” says Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of worship and music at Westmont.

Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Lord Nelson Mass” was first performed shortly after Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory over the Napoleanic fleet at the mouth of the Nile river, a major turning point in stopping Napolean’s dominance of the Western world. “Often called his greatest work, it summarizes the elegance and power of the 18th century musical idiom,” Shasberger says.

Westmont Chamber Singers and Chamber Ensemble are conducted by Grey Brothers, Westmont professor of music.

Shasberger conducts the more than 60-member Westmont College Choir, Westmont Orchestra Chamber Strings and guests such as Westmont voice instructor Nichole Dechaine (soprano), Danielle Marcelle-Bond (mezzo soprano), Westmont voice instructor Emil Cristescu (bass), and Brothers (tenor).