Calendar » Westmont College 75th Anniversary Lecture by Dr. John W. Sider

October 24, 2012 from 5:30PM - 8:00PM

Santa Barbara Historical Museum and Westmont College invite you to celebrate a tradition of excellence in our community for 75 years. Reflecting on the question “What has it been like for students to be educated at Westmont, both formally and informally, since its founding?,” Dr. Sider will share how a small, yet diverse selection of college faculty, staff and administrators influenced the generations of students who have attended Westmont. RSVP at 805-966-1601.