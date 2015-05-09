Calendar » Westmont Commencement

May 9, 2015 from 9:30 am

David Brooks, columnist for the New York Times and political analyst on “PBS NewsHour,” will speak at Westmont’s Commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. on Carr Field. President Gayle D. Beebe presents the Westmont Medal in honor of all the local organizations that serve our community by assisting individuals and families facing enormous financial and personal challenges every day of their lives. Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, will be recognized for his strategic and effective leadership of the Rescue Mission and will accept the award.

Commencement is free and open to the public, but no parking is available on campus. Guests must park their cars at Santa Barbara City College and use Westmont’s free shuttle service to campus, arriving at SBCC no later than 8 a.m.

A total of 310 students will participate in Commencement. A third of the students (104) will graduate with honors, 21 summa cum laude (at least a 3.90 GPA), 36 magna cum laude (3.75- 3.89 GPA) and 47 cum laude (3.50-3.74 GPA). Golden Warriors, who graduated in 1965, will march in the procession and celebrate their 50th reunion.