Westmont Hosts Famed Pianist Primakov

April 25, 2015 from 3:00pm

​Renowned Russian pianist Vassily Primakov, who recently released a new, two-CD album, “Chopin: 51 Mazurkas,” performs Saturday, April 25, at 3 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Tickets cost $25 for general admission; $20 seniors; $10 student and group (eight or more); and may be purchased at the door or by calling (805) 565-6040.

The concert, which is co-sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Robert Logan and the Westmont College Music Department, is a fundraiser for Westmont’s piano program.