Westmont Orchestra Concert

April 30, 2015 from 7:00 pm

The Westmont Orchestra performs twice in Santa Barbara and twice in the Los Angeles-area before traveling to Italy May 12-23. The Spring Orchestra Concert, which features pieces by Verdi, Vivaldi and Puccini, is Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in Page Multipurpose Room at Westmont and Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $10; students are free.