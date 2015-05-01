Westmont Orchestra Concert
May 1, 2015 from 7:00 pm
The Westmont Orchestra performs twice in Santa Barbara and twice in the Los Angeles-area before traveling to Italy May 12-23. The Spring Orchestra Concert, which features pieces by Verdi, Vivaldi and Puccini, is Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in Page Multipurpose Room at Westmont and Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $10; students are free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 1, 2015 7:00 pm
- Price: $10 general admission; students free
- Location: First Presbyterian Church Santa Barbara
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2015/04/24/orchestra-performs-in-sb-la-before-italy/