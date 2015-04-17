Westmont’s Fringe Festival
April 17, 2015 from 7:00 pm
A record number of students have collaborated to produce 28 different pieces of original theater, dance, performance art and film in Westmont’s largest Fringe Festival April 16-17, 19 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 3 p.m., all beginning at Porter Theatre. Festival passes ($15 general admission, $10 students/seniors) or daily tickets ($10 general admission, $7 student/seniors) are available online at www.westmont.edu/boxoffice. For more information, please call (805) 565-7140.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 17, 2015 7:00 pm
- Price: Festival pass:$15 general, $10 students/seniors Day pass: $10 general, $7 students/seniors
- Location: Porter Theatre - Westmont College
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2015/04/06/westmont-presents-theater-on-the-fringe/