Westmont's Fringe Festival

April 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm

A record number of students have collaborated to produce 28 different pieces of original theater, dance, performance art and film in Westmont’s largest Fringe Festival April 16-17, 19 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 3 p.m., all beginning at Porter Theatre. Festival passes ($15 general admission, $10 students/seniors) or daily tickets ($10 general admission, $7 student/seniors) are available online at www.westmont.edu/boxoffice. For more information, please call (805) 565-7140.