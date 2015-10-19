Westside Community Group Meeting
October 19, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
El Nino - Emergency Disaster Preparedness Discussion
Prepare for Natural Disasters
New Flood Zone Maps
What You Need to Know About Flood Insurance Before November 4th.
Westside Boys and Girls Club
602 W. Anapamu St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Speakers: Curtis Harrison, Senior Plans Examiner/Flood Plain Coordinator City of Santa Barbara
Yolanda McGlinchey, Emergency Services Manager, City of Santa Barbara
