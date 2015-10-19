Calendar » Westside Community Group Meeting

October 19, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

El Nino - Emergency Disaster Preparedness Discussion

Prepare for Natural Disasters

New Flood Zone Maps

What You Need to Know About Flood Insurance Before November 4th.

Westside Boys and Girls Club

602 W. Anapamu St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Speakers: Curtis Harrison, Senior Plans Examiner/Flood Plain Coordinator City of Santa Barbara

Yolanda McGlinchey, Emergency Services Manager, City of Santa Barbara