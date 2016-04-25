Calendar » WESTSIDE COMMUNITY GROUP (WCG) MEETING BMP UPDATE

April 25, 2016 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM`

Peter Brown and Rob Dayton from the City Transportation Division will make a presentation.

As many of you know the Bicycle Master Plan (BMP) has been a very controversial topic

throughout the City of Santa Barbara. They want to come and explain the proposed changes on

the Westside. They will address the effects of the plan on parking, safety, traffic, speeding and

neighborhood livability once the changes are implemented.

Presently the city’s is a plan to turn Chino Street into a bike boulevard but there are some

residents that think Gillespie is a better option for a bike boulevard. So please come and get the

facts and we will have time for a question and answer session after the presentation. For more

information see: www.santabarbaraca.gov/bmp

Location:

Westside Community Center

423 W. Victoria St.

Santa Barbara CA 93101