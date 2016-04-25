WESTSIDE COMMUNITY GROUP (WCG) MEETING BMP UPDATE
Peter Brown and Rob Dayton from the City Transportation Division will make a presentation.
As many of you know the Bicycle Master Plan (BMP) has been a very controversial topic
throughout the City of Santa Barbara. They want to come and explain the proposed changes on
the Westside. They will address the effects of the plan on parking, safety, traffic, speeding and
neighborhood livability once the changes are implemented.
Presently the city’s is a plan to turn Chino Street into a bike boulevard but there are some
residents that think Gillespie is a better option for a bike boulevard. So please come and get the
facts and we will have time for a question and answer session after the presentation. For more
information see: www.santabarbaraca.gov/bmp
Location:
Westside Community Center
423 W. Victoria St.
Santa Barbara CA 93101
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: slafond3
- Starts: April 25, 2016 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM`
- Price: Free
- Location: 423 W. Victoria St. Santa Barbara CA 93101