Westside Dance Grand Opening Party

January 3, 2015 from 2:30pm - 5:30pm



Westside Dance, a ballet and dance school offering a boutique variety of quality dance education at affordable prices for children and adults, will celebrate the grand opening of its new studio on the corner of De La Vina and Mission Streets.

The open house will include dance games, giveaways and the opportunity to win prizes and discounts on dance classes. Refreshments will be also be provided. Join us and find out how you can save money and get in the shape in the New Year!



For more information about Westside Dance or the Grand Opening event, please visit www.westsidedancesb.com or call (805) 637-8773.