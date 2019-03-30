Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 6:58 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Westside German Shepherd Adoption Event

March 30, 2019 from 11:00am - 3:00pm
Westside German Shepherd Adoption Event

Join Westside German Shepherd Rescue and C.A.R.E.4Paws for a dog adoption event and Pet Wellness Clinic. There will be many adoptable German Shepherd dogs and low cost vaccinations, micro-chipping, and flea medications available to the public at Camino Real Marketplace on March 30, 2019 from 11-3pm. See www.sheprescue.org and www.CARE4Paws.org for more information.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Tiffany Little, Isabelle Gullo
  • Starts: March 30, 2019 11:00am - 3:00pm
  • Price: Free!
  • Location: Camino Real Marketplace, 7095 Marketplace Dr. Goleta
  • Website: https://www.sheprescue.org
  • Sponsors: Tiffany Little, Isabelle Gullo
 
 
 