Westside German Shepherd Adoption Event
March 30, 2019 from 11:00am - 3:00pm
Join Westside German Shepherd Rescue and C.A.R.E.4Paws for a dog adoption event and Pet Wellness Clinic. There will be many adoptable German Shepherd dogs and low cost vaccinations, micro-chipping, and flea medications available to the public at Camino Real Marketplace on March 30, 2019 from 11-3pm. See www.sheprescue.org and www.CARE4Paws.org for more information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Tiffany Little, Isabelle Gullo
- Starts: March 30, 2019 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: Camino Real Marketplace, 7095 Marketplace Dr. Goleta
- Website: https://www.sheprescue.org
