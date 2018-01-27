Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:41 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Westside German Shepherd Rescue Adoption Event

January 27, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Come meet the many rescued German Shepherds who are looking for their furever homes. Fill out an application ahead at www.sheprescue.org or on site.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Westside German Shepherd Rescue
  • Price: Adoption Fees Vary
  • Location: Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Marketplace Dr. Goleta, CA
  • Website: www.sheprescue.org
  • Sponsors: Westside German Shepherd Rescue
 
 
 