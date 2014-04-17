Calendar » WEV Connects at Brasil Arts Cafe

April 17, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Economic Ventures invites the public to connect with the WEV community of business people, graduates, donors, volunteers and staff on Thursday, April 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brasil Arts Café in Downtown Santa Barbara. Spend the evening networking while you check out our host, WEV client business, Brasil Arts Café, a restaurant and studio bringing Brazilian culture to Santa Barbara through authentic food, dance fitness and live music. Self-Employment Training (SET) graduates and co-owners of Brasil Arts Café, Daniel Yoshimi and Jennifer Yannella, welcome the WEV community for an evening of networking that is sure to energize your enterprise.

This event is FREE to attend. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. This event is open to the public and guests are welcome bring along friends and colleagues.

Location: Brasil Arts Café, 1230 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free admission, RSVP encouraged but not required

For more information or to RSVP please call (805) 965-6073 or visit www.wevonline.org.