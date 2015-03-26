Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

WEV Connects at Workzones

March 26, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm


Join Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) for their first WEV Connects event of 2015, Thursday, March 26th from 6:00 – 7:30 at Workzones in Paseo Nuevo, downtown Santa Barbara.

Connect with the WEV community, network with local entrepreneurs and enjoy a business owner panel on the Psychology of the Soloprenuer featuring three local female business owners: Lisa Riolo, owner of Workzones; Paula Parisotto of Dettamoda Styling; and Lisa Amador, founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking.  Light refreshments will be served.

Agenda
6:00-6:30 - Networking
6:30-7:00 - Business Owner Panel
7:00-7:30 - Networking

This event is FREE and open to the public. Guests are welcome bring along friends and colleagues.

For more information or to RSVP please call (805) 965-6073 or visit www.wevonline.org.

 

Event Details

  Workzones, 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor Santa Barbara, CA
 
 
 