WEV Connects at Workzones
Join Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) for their first WEV Connects event of 2015, Thursday, March 26th from 6:00 – 7:30 at Workzones in Paseo Nuevo, downtown Santa Barbara.
Connect with the WEV community, network with local entrepreneurs and enjoy a business owner panel on the Psychology of the Soloprenuer featuring three local female business owners: Lisa Riolo, owner of Workzones; Paula Parisotto of Dettamoda Styling; and Lisa Amador, founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking. Light refreshments will be served.
Agenda
6:00-6:30 - Networking
6:30-7:00 - Business Owner Panel
7:00-7:30 - Networking
This event is FREE and open to the public. Guests are welcome bring along friends and colleagues.
For more information or to RSVP please call (805) 965-6073 or visit www.wevonline.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 26, 2015 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Workzones, 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor Santa Barbara, CA