Calendar » WEV Connects: Giving Back Without Breaking the Bank

June 24, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Meet like-minded business people and find inspiration at Women’s Economic Ventures’ (WEV) WEV Connects event on Wednesday, June 24th at WEV client business, C’est Cheese.

Attendees will have the opportunity to reconnect with the WEV community, network with local entrepreneurs and enjoy a business owner panel on “Giving Back Without Breaking the Bank” featuring three local business owners: Kathryn Graham, co-owner of C’est Cheese; Robin Elander; founder of Global Good Impact; and Meichelle Arntz, owner of Recipes Organic Bakery.

Agenda

6:00-6:30 - Networking

6:30-7:00 - Business Owner Panel

7:00-7:30 - Networking

This event is FREE and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Click here for more information and to RSVP, or call (805) 965-6073.