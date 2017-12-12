WEV’s Inaugural Celebration: An Evening Honoring Entrepreneurs
December 12, 2017 from 5:15pm - 7:30pm
WEV is thrilled to dedicate an evening to honoring the impact of local entrepreneurs!
Please join us at WEV's inaugural event to celebrate WEV’s Fall graduates, and other small business owners that have reached significant milestones.
Agenda
5:15 - 6:00 pm Networking & Business Expo
6:00 - 7:00 pm Program
7:00 - 7:30 pm Networking & Business Expo
The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP on the event page.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Economic Ventures, Ventura County Credit Union
- Starts: December 12, 2017 5:15pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://wevcelebration.pages.ontraport.net/
- Sponsors: Women's Economic Ventures, Ventura County Credit Union