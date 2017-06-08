Calendar » Whale Whisperer

June 8, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Keith Grey Hale & Carolyn M. Gorman

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

Gray Whale Wisdom founders and Breath of the Whales authors Keith Grey Hale & Carolyn Gorman open a dialogue exploring cetacean science and the connection between humans and whales, and the importance of cultivating a deeper awareness of our future together on this beautiful planet we share.

In the Whale Whisper presentation, Keith and Carolyn offer a comprehensive and informative view into cetacean science and the latest research regarding whale communication and intelligence. They cover basic cetacean biology and evolution, chart whale populations and marine environment systems, as well as highlight cetacean neuroscience research and the latest whale communication findings that support an understanding of cetacean intelligence and their sophisticated social behaviors. Ancient mythology and archeological evidence mirrors our modern day fascination with cetaceans and suggests an integrated parallel evolution. Keith and Carolyn invite a discussion into what this means in regards to both human and cetacean consciousness. By developing a deeper awareness of the impact humans have on the marine environment, we support the inspiring innovations for mitigating that impact, and do our part to sustain all life on our planet.