Whale Whisperer: A Path to Awakening
Embark on an exploration into the mystical beauty, grace and intelligence of whales. Through a unique guided meditation to whale song, explore the possibilities of tapping into the collective consciousness of cetaceans as a resource for spiritual growth. Go deeper with a discussion of the whales’ loving, inspirational messages and gain a broader understanding of our synergistic relationship to our planet and how whales are integral to sustaining life on earth. Register today, and discover the science behind how whales are a fundamental building block of the Earth’s ecosystem!
Course number: 202703
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 6, 2016 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $24
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org