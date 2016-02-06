Calendar » Whale Whisperer: A Path to Awakening

February 6, 2016 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Embark on an exploration into the mystical beauty, grace and intelligence of whales. Through a unique guided meditation to whale song, explore the possibilities of tapping into the collective consciousness of cetaceans as a resource for spiritual growth. Go deeper with a discussion of the whales’ loving, inspirational messages and gain a broader understanding of our synergistic relationship to our planet and how whales are integral to sustaining life on earth. Register today, and discover the science behind how whales are a fundamental building block of the Earth’s ecosystem!

Course number: 202703

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138

New classes & workshops start every week at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. 280+ evening, weekday & Saturday classes for every schedule.