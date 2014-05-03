Calendar » What About Music Videos: An Evening with Wayne Isham

May 3, 2014 from 7:00pm

Wayne Isham has been a major pioneer in the music video industry for decades. He's directed videos for artists such as Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Whitney Houston, 'N Sync, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears.

Please join us for a Q&A with Wayne Isham to discuss his amazing contributions to this industry. You will get a first hand look into the world of music videos and hear stories about the musical artists with whom he has collaborated.

Free event, but reservation is required.