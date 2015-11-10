Calendar » What Baby Boomers Want: Transforming End-of-Life for Our Future

November 10, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

The Shared Crossing Project presents “What Baby Boomers Want: Evolving End-of-Life Care for Our Future.” Led by Dr. Karen Wyatt, we'll explore how end-of-life care is evolving in response to Baby Boomers’ demands, and how to prepare for the best end-of-life experience possible. Join us for this 3-hour workshop from 2 to 5pm on Tuesday, November 10th in Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by Hospice Santa Barbara. Call Shared Crossing at (805) 883-8179 for registration/location information and see details at www.SharedCrossing.com/upcoming-events.html.