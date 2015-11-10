Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

What Baby Boomers Want: Transforming End-of-Life for Our Future

November 10, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

The Shared Crossing Project presents “What Baby Boomers Want: Evolving End-of-Life Care for Our Future.”  Led by Dr. Karen Wyatt, we'll explore how end-of-life care is evolving in response to Baby Boomers’ demands, and how to prepare for the best end-of-life experience possible. Join us for this 3-hour workshop from 2 to 5pm on Tuesday, November 10th in Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by Hospice Santa Barbara. Call Shared Crossing at (805) 883-8179 for registration/location information and see details at www.SharedCrossing.com/upcoming-events.html.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org
  • Starts: November 10, 2015 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: $50
  • Location: Orfalea Foundation Center
  • Website: http://www.sharedcrossing.com/upcoming-events.html
  • Sponsors: http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org
 
 
 