Calendar » What If: Life In A Handful Or Less

November 14, 2015 from 8:00am

Nov. 14 - Jan. 2, 2016

"What If: Life In A Handful Or Less" is a series of oil paintings that began as a contemplation on "The Colossus." Peering past the themes of terror and anxiety expressed in Goya’s painting, Harold Muliadi instead saw potential in the concept of an explorer entering a world built at a radically different scale. For the Thousand Oaks native, this idea recalled using his childhood imagination to “pick up” people in the distance with his fingers or to set out on an adventure with a trail of ants. "What If" depicts the escapades of Lilliputian wayfarers and of giants who discover our world to be as full of life as any lump of soil.

Muliadi graduated from Moorpark College in 2012 with an associate degree in anthropology and finished Cal Lutheran’s studio art program with a Bachelor of Arts in 2014. He continues to develop as a painter using a Flemish Method–influenced technique and also works in his family’s education and arts business, EarthAire Squared.

A reception will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Street parking is by permit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.