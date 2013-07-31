Calendar » What is a Cooperative Community Center?

July 31, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join a community action dialogue to explore what a cooperative community center can be and do for Santa Barbara. A cooperative community center: -provides a place for people of all ages to connect, communicate, and collaborate; -is organized with the active participation of the community; -hosts engaging community events and activities; -facilitates learning and growth for people of all ages; -develops sustainable livelihoods for people in the community; -supports development of cooperative community enterprises; -is supported by the community in many ways; -anchors the healthy, sustainable community we all want and need. Some of the ideas already on the table are a cooperative cafe, small food co-op, local artisans market, learning center and event space, music and dance venue, health and healing collaborative, and much more. Come hear from others and be heard. Bring your inquisitive mind and caring heart. Invite your family, friends, and neighbors. We'll hear a short outline of the concept and then break into small circles to explore ideas together. Then we'll all come together again and hear from each group. The purpose of the gathering is to learn from each other, get involved, and identify next steps.