"What is a Wiki? Creative Commons and the New Intellectual Property"

October 7, 2013 from 5:30 PM - 7:00PM

AWC-SB continues their series about Creating Community as Communicators in the Virtual World on Monday, October 7 with, "What’s a Wiki? Creative Commons a New Perspective on Intellectual Property."

Advancements in technology connect people in ways never before possible. Today we face opportunities to create, share, and remix new collective works. Who owns the rights to these new works? Do all these activities implicate the exclusive rights of the copyright owner? These questions resulted in the birth of Creative Commons.

Jane Parks, Project Manager of Creative Commons, will facilitate an exciting discussion exploring the legal sharing and reuse of cultural, educational, and scientific works. She will offer free, easy-to-use tools to harness the creativity new technologies make possible.

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20