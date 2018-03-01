Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 11:01 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

March 1, 2018 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM
What is Apple’s iCloud?

How do you use it?

Why should you use it?


Come join us for a free class to familiarize yourself with Apple’s iCloud service. Make sure to bring your portable iOS or macOS device, like an iPhone or MacBook, and we will provide a complimentary iCloud® check.

Space is limited, so please call to reserve a spot. Failure to do so may result in you being turned away at the time of the event. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Emily Shapiro
  • Starts: March 1, 2018 5:30PM - 7:30PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: iPower Resale: 4185 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
 
 
 