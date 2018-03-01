What is Apple’s iCloud?
What is Apple® iCloud®?
How do you use it?
Why should you use it?
Come join us for a free class to familiarize yourself with Apple’s iCloud service. Make sure to bring your portable iOS or macOS device, like an iPhone or MacBook, and we will provide a complimentary iCloud® check.
Space is limited, so please call to reserve a spot. Failure to do so may result in you being turned away at the time of the event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Emily Shapiro
- Price: Free
- Location: iPower Resale: 4185 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013