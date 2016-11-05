Calendar » What is Real Democracy?

November 5, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2016

2:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Professor Nelson Lichtenstein, MacArthur Foundation Professor of History, UC Santa Barbara



Elections, per se, even when there is no monkey business, do not constitute or fulfill the promise of a democratic polity. According to Professor Lichtenstein what is needed are other institutions, from local government to unions to various kinds of voluntary groups, in which people participate in an ongoing and “participatory” basis. As the editor of a book on the 1962 Port Huron Statement, which statement is a brilliant analysis of authority in conventional American life and a source of valuable alternatives, Professor Lichtenstein will make some reference to the promise of that “New Left Manifesto”, as well as provide some analysis of this year’s election campaigns, including what he sees wrong about even the Bernie Sander’s campaign. Please join us for a provocative and stimulating afternoon. Free of charge, but donations are very much appreciated.