What is String Theory?
September 9, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
TITLE: What is String Theory? by Prof. Gary Horowitz, Physics Department, UCSB ABSTRACT: For the past 30 years, physicists have been developing a new theory, String Theory, that provides a deep understanding of nature. Prof. Horowitz will give a non-technical introduction to this remarkable theory and describe some of the surprises it has uncovered.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: September 9, 2012 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Goleta Valley Public Library
- Sponsors: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library