What is String Theory?

September 9, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TITLE: What is String Theory? by Prof. Gary Horowitz, Physics Department, UCSB ABSTRACT: For the past 30 years, physicists have been developing a new theory, String Theory, that provides a deep understanding of nature. Prof. Horowitz will give a non-technical introduction to this remarkable theory and describe some of the surprises it has uncovered.