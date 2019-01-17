Calendar » What is the Framework for Decolonizing HSIs?

January 17, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Race Matters Series

What is the Framework for Decolonizing HSIs?

Gina A. Garcia

Thurs, Jan 17th, 6 PM

Presentation/MCC Theater

This session will focus on moving theoretical ideas about how to best serve Latinx and other marginalized students at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) into practice. Garcia argues that in order for HSIs to achieve equitable outcomes and experiences for students, they must first acknowledge the “coloniality of power” that prevents students from succeeding. In this talk, Dr. Garcia will break down the nine dimensions of the framework, and how to implement these ideas in practice. Dr. Gina Ann Garcia is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Administrative and Policy Studies at the University of Pittsburgh.