Calendar » WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING ON THE SOUTH COAST?

January 17, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara presents a commnity Forum:

California has just passed 15 new laws designed to streamline and increase the local production of affordable housing. Since that has long been the goal of our local governments, the League is eager to learn what these new laws will mean for rental housing on our South Coast area. For the first time these anti-NIMBY laws allow no reduction in housing units without serious penalties. They also provide funding mechanisms to build more affordable rental units. They will completely change how housing projects are approved in the future.

Southern Santa Barbara County region plans to increase affordable rental housing. We have invited expert speakers from the County and the Cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria to present how the new laws may change the existing housing programs in each of their jurisdictions.

Scott Vincent, Santa Barbara legal team, will explain the new laws.

` Margo Wagner, Santa Barbara County Senior Housing Specialist

` Peter Imhoff, Planning Director, City of Goleta

` Jane Benefield, City of Carpinteria Planning Commission

The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.