Calendar » What is Your Roadmap to Peace?

March 7, 2017 from 11:30 PM - 1:30 PM

WHAT IS YOUR ROADMAP TO PEACE?

In these turbulent times, Dorothie and Marin Hellman share their model for a peaceful, sustainable planet and provide insights from their new book, "A New Map for Relationships: Creating True Love At Home & Peace On The Planet."

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Please RSVP to Elena, 805-965-3443 or [email protected]

SPACE IS LIMITED