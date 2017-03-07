Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

What is Your Roadmap to Peace?

March 7, 2017 from 11:30 PM - 1:30 PM

In these turbulent times, Dorothie and Marin Hellman share their model for a peaceful, sustainable planet and provide insights from their new book, "A New Map for Relationships: Creating True Love At Home & Peace On The Planet."

Please RSVP to Elena, 805-965-3443 or [email protected]

SPACE IS LIMITED

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara, downtown, please RSVP to Elena at 805-965-3443
