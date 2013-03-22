Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

What Makes It Great? with Rob Kapilow

March 22, 2013 from 7:30PM - 9:30PM
Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Presents Beethoven's Violin Concerto - Chee-Yun, Violin Soloist Rob Kapilow takes listeners inside the music: first, he unravels, slows down, & reveals key musical passages to discover why they are so extraordinary. After a brief intermission, audience members will have a chance to experience a newfound immersion into the beauty & dynamics that is the genius of Beethoven's Violin Concerto masterfully played by Chee-Yun & SBCO musicians in full performance.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SB Chamber
  • Starts: March 22, 2013 7:30PM - 9:30PM
  • Price: $35 per adult, kids under 18 free when accompanied by a paying adult. For Tickets call (805) 966-2441 or go to our website.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre
  • Website: http://www.sbco.org/page.cfm?id=53
 
 
 