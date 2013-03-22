Calendar » What Makes It Great? with Rob Kapilow

March 22, 2013 from 7:30PM - 9:30PM

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Presents Beethoven's Violin Concerto - Chee-Yun, Violin Soloist Rob Kapilow takes listeners inside the music: first, he unravels, slows down, & reveals key musical passages to discover why they are so extraordinary. After a brief intermission, audience members will have a chance to experience a newfound immersion into the beauty & dynamics that is the genius of Beethoven's Violin Concerto masterfully played by Chee-Yun & SBCO musicians in full performance.