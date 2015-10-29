What The Buddha Taught
Join us, starting this Thursday Oct 29, and Nov 12, and 19 from 7-9pm.
Three evenings of teachings, exploring your own life’s journey, in light of the Buddha’s wisdom, from the perspectives of personal maturation, liberation, awakening and service.
About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
- Starts: October 29, 2015 7:00 pm - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free - donations appreciated
- Location: 102 West Mission St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/