Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

What The Buddha Taught

November 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 PM

Join us, starting this Thursday Oct 29, and Nov 12, and 19 from 7-9pm.

Three evenings of teachings, exploring your own life’s journey, in light of the Buddha’s wisdom, from the perspectives of personal maturation, liberation, awakening and service. 

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
  • Starts: November 12, 2015 7:00 pm - 9:00 PM
  • Price: Free - donations appreciated
  • Location: 102 West Mission St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
 
 
 